Hipcamp, The Airbnb Of Camping, Is Changing Flyover Country Into A Big Welcome Mat

When, earlier this month, wildfires began to rage across Northern California, consuming more than 200,000 acres of land and displacing 100,000 people, many Americans felt helpless. But Simone Mosely, a 28-year-old mother of two who was attending a hip-hop conference in Atlanta when the fires broke out, immediately mobilized. As a Hipcamp host and manager of Chanslor Ranch, with tents and tipis on a nature preserve that encompasses 400 acres of bucolic, California Pacific coastland, Mosely had at her disposal just what the evacuees needed. With the approval of her boss, the land’s owner, Jonathan Wang, she opened the gates and has been hosting up to 40 people at a time since.

Mosely and Hipcamp CEO and founder, Alyssa Ravasio, blew the bugle to open up private campsites to provide free refuge for those fleeing the fires. And more than 20 other Hipcamp hosts answered the call, providing shelter for hundreds of people—at a personal cost of tens of thousands of dollars—in their barns, campgrounds, treehouses, and yurts.

Hipcamp‘s efforts are an example of the positive potential of technology at a time when such rosy notions have been taking a bruising. The company’s online platform allows you to search for and rent campsites on privately owned land, but it aspires to much more—to transform the way Americans behave and see themselves. By opening up private land, Hipcamp is trying to change flyover country into a big welcome mat.

“We’re creating community across the political divide and the consistent geographical line that marks the split, usually between rural and urban,” Ravasio says.

In 2012, Ravasio wasn’t espousing such ideals. She was unemployed, had been bumming around India for a while, and was in Big Sur, California, looking for a good spot to camp so that she could watch the sun rise on New Year’s Day, 2013. Frustrated with the lack of online resources, she took a 10-week coding class and created Hipcamp, where people can go online and look up campsites on both private and public land—although, up to now, they can only book the private ones viewable on the site.

It was good timing. National and state parks are being overwhelmed by crowds. A record 331 million people visited parks in 2016, and the number will be higher for 2017. If you can actually book a campsite, you must often contend with congested trails, peak vista photo opportunities marred by passersby, and sleeping with a stream of late-night headlights and nearby chatterboxes–not exactly a get-away-from-it-all experience. Private campgrounds and the many RV parks that dot the land, of course, aren’t inherently better than public ones. But they provide an alternative as well as a greater opportunity to customize one’s outdoor experience. And thanks to Hipcamp and other online platforms like Tentrr and Land Apart, they are much more accessible to a younger generation of campers.

It’s been estimated that 60% of the U.S. is private land. That’s a lot of space and untapped potential in the same way that Uber made use of an underutilized resource, vehicles, to get us where we want to go, and Airbnb did the same with people’s homes. (The tagline, “Airbnb for the outdoors,” is often used to explain Hipcamp and similar sites.)