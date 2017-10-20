advertisement
Mad about Playboy’s first trans Playmate? People were mad about the first black one too

French model Ines Rau, 26, will appear as the November centerfold, reports the New York Times. Rau, who has previously appeared in magazines including  Vogue in both the U.S. and Italy, will be the magazine’s first transgender Playmate.  Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer, said choosing Rau “very much speaks to the brand’s philosophy. It’s the right thing to do. We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving.”

Predictably, there has been some backlash on social media, with some saying they’ll cancel their Playboy subscription now. However, Playboy has countered by saying these are the exact same threats people made when it decided to feature its first African-American Playmate back in 1965.

