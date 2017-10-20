3.5 million fewer Americans have health insurance since Trump became president

The uninsured rate among adults has risen to 12.3% since Trump took office–that’s 1.4% higher than when Obama was president, according to a Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index survey. That equates to 3.5 million more adults who are not uninsured across the country. The rise in uninsured is highest among those with self-paid plans. Depressingly, the survey concluded: “Without Congress and President Donald Trump taking steps to stabilize the insurance markets, the number of uninsured Americans likely will continue to rise.” The chances of that happening? Not good.MG