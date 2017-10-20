advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:42 am

3.5 million fewer Americans have health insurance since Trump became president

The uninsured rate among adults has risen to 12.3% since Trump took office–that’s 1.4% higher than when Obama was president, according to a Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index survey. That equates to 3.5 million more adults who are not uninsured across the country. The rise in uninsured is highest among those with self-paid plans. Depressingly, the survey concluded: “Without Congress and President Donald Trump taking steps to stabilize the insurance markets, the number of uninsured Americans likely will continue to rise.” The chances of that happening? Not good.MG

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company