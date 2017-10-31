This Is What Companies Should Do When An Unexpected Crisis Hits

From E. coli outbreaks at Chipotle to sexual harassment allegations at Fox News or the Weinstein Company, to reaction to Russian purchases of Facebook ads during the election, it seems like news of a fresh scandal or crisis breaks nearly every day.

To distance themselves from scandal, some companies change their name in the hope that people forget. Remember GMAC? Probably not, that’s because executives there didn’t want to be associated with the financially strapped General Motors, so they renamed their lending services company as Ally Bank. How friendly sounding!

Most companies, though, can’t get away with rebranding. Instead, they have to tackle their crisis head on–take their lumps, find ways to be publicly transparent, and somehow, weather the storm.

During last week’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, some attendees had a chance to spend an afternoon with several members of the crisis management team at Edelman, the global PR and communications shop. Experts there led the visitors through a simulation of a developing crisis–the discovery of a fictional vitamin supplement startup’s tainted product and the subsequent health scare leading to media and regulatory demands for action.

This is hard stuff to do well, especially because we live at a time when, according to Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer report, faith in leaders in government, media, business, and non-governmental organizations is declining across the board. Still, done properly, Edelman’s team believes it’s possible to survive a crisis and win back the support and loyalty of customers, employees, investors, and the media.

Before the simulations began, Edelman senior vice president of digital crisis Aaron Walker shared his advice on what to do and what not to do when an unexpected crisis hits. Here’s his thoughts, edited for clarity and length:

Practice For A Crisis

Normally, when one hits, everyone’s running around with their hair on fire and they don’t know what to do. But if companies have a plan, and have practiced it, then the first thing to do is pick it up, make sure it’s not dusty, turn to page one and get to work.