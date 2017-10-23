For True Innovation, Don’t Rely On Your Own Ideas

When most people think of Anheuser-Busch , what comes to mind are its most famous American beers—Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob, and the like. But these days, the company is a global beverage company that controls dozens of brands, including Stella Artois, Becks, Bass, Boddington’s, and Rolling Rock.

It’s also home to numerous smaller, craft beer brands. And Anheuser-Busch says it’s always looking for new ideas, new beers it can launch at both massive and small scales, and that means coming up with new ways of doing things.

That’s what about 50 Fast Company Innovation Festival guests were hoping to learn about when they came to the company’s New York commercial strategy center Monday for a talk on how Anheuser-Busch innovates and attempts to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

According to the Brewers Association, beer in the United States was a $107.billion business in 2016, with $23.5 billion of that coming from the craft side of the industry. Those are very big numbers, and Anheuser-Busch obviously wants a big, and always growing, piece of that pie. But how does it make sure that it’s not resting on its laurels? That it’s able to keep coming up with fresh concepts, new beers that will excite consumers, and the kinds of thinking that will ensure it can continue to innovate.

Doing so means understanding what consumers want, and not getting stuck in old ways of thinking, Felipe Szpigel, president of the high end, Sandro Basil, vice president of people, and Jodi Harris, head of consumer insights stressed during the panel discussion.

“The key word…is ‘listen,'” Harris said. “Too often, we spend a lot of time asking questions, validating the big ideas we might have versus just listening and observing and immersing ourselves in the culture with consumers, building those relationships, building trust and transparency.”

Added Harris, a key fundamental behind Anheuser-Busch’s innovation goals is accepting that it can only come if the company understand it’s a “two-way street.”