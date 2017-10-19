Read George W. Bush’s full speech calling out white supremacy

This morning, George W. Bush gave a speech in New York. His words didn’t mention President Trump’s name once, yet his message was clearly calling out the current president’s policies. “Bigotry and white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed,” said the former president.

“We need to recall and recover our own identity,” he went on. “Americans have a great advantage: To renew our country, we only need to remember our values.”

Social media has lit up in reaction to Bush Jr.’s speech, and not everyone is happy. Many, rightfully, are calling out the irony that the Republican whose presidency gave us the Iraq war–killing hundreds of thousands of people and destabilizing the world–is now railing against bigotry.

Still, Bush had searing words about the current state of things. Politico has a transcript of the full speech. You can check it out here.CGW