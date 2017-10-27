The Health Scare That Changed Starbucks CEO’s Perspective On Work

Six years ago, Kevin Johnson—now the CEO of Starbucks, then the CEO of networking giant Juniper Networks—was diagnosed with melanoma. Despite the bad news, he remained committed to his work. But when he was in a San Francisco airport terminal awaiting a flight to meet with European customers, he mused about the fact that he’d canceled a doctor’s appointment to make the trip. Then he had an epiphany.

“I paused and asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ That moment, I made a decision: that for the rest of my life, no matter how long or short, I would only do things that were joyful, with people I loved,” Johnson told Fast Company editor Bob Safian during a keynote this week at The Fast Company Innovation Festival. For Johnson, that meant retiring and leaving Silicon Valley for Seattle, where he’d spent years as a Microsoft executive and still had a home.

In retirement, Johnson got better. And in 2014, he found himself talking with Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about a full-time job helping to run the company, where he had been a board member since 2009.

As Johnson was pondering his future, his wife chimed in with advice that he said “clarified things for me in about 15 seconds.” “If this would be fun for you, I think you should consider it,” she said. “If it wouldn’t be, don’t. But whatever you decide, don’t look back 15 years from now and say you wish you’d done it.”

Johnson decided that working at Starbucks could be consistent with the promises he made to himself in that SFO terminal. He became the company’s president and COO. Last December, he was appointed CEO, with Schultz becoming chairman and focusing his attention on the company’s new high-end Reserve stores.

Starbucks’ mission statement, which Johnson rattled off more than once during his festival appearance, is: “To inspire and nurture the human spirit—one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.” That’s consistent with his personal goal of finding joy and being with people he loves. And most of his conversation with Safian was about human beings rather than coffee.

Starbucks has 330,000 employees—”partners” in its own parlance, reflecting the fact that they get equity in the company—and at first, Johnson did most of his meeting with them in carefully stage-managed visits to local shops. After deciding that the experience felt a bit “orchestrated,” he switched to meeting with small groups of partners for round-table discussions. “I want each one to share with me their life journey,” he explained. “And I’ll share my life journey with them.”