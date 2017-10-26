Bleacher Report’s Secret Weapon For Fighting ESPN

In 2009, the then-fledgling sports website Bleacher Report did something smart: It looked at some data. It was late October, football season was well underway, but the end was nowhere in sight. Still, Google told them something interesting: People were already searching for the NFL draft, which was months away.

At first, this made little sense–why would people care about something so far away? Upon further examination, it made some sense: Fans who knew their teams were destined to lose were already thinking about what could possibly happen to make the team better next season. This got Bleacher Report thinking, said Rory Brown–the company’s president–that maybe the company could begin anticipating these trends.

Whether it was a bellwether or a watershed moment, this idea helped define what Bleacher Report would ultimately become: The main destination for millennial sports lovers, with more than 45 million unique U.S. visitors a month, according to comScore, alongside a voracious and growing social following. Across all of its platforms, Bleacher says it reaches 250 million people each month.

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival this week, Brown and the company’s content team opened up their Manhattan offices and discussed the work they do. One mandate that animates that work on a daily basis: They must differentiate themselves from ESPN.

The Disney-owned sports giant “came to power at a moment when the only important thing were news and rights,” said Brown. “The way we view it, it’s not about that live video … there’s no exclusivity on news.”

Brown–and Bleacher Report as a whole–saw the chance to jump on an as-of-yet untapped opportunity: bespoke social content that spoke directly with viewers. Bleacher Report could target sports highlights and react authentically. “Why write a 700-word article,” asked Brown, when the publication can engage with its audience in other quicker ways?

Bleacher Report‘s executive editor Jermaine Spradley put it like this: “ESPN is about the news of sports; we’re about the spirit of sports.”