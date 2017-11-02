4 Secrets To Building A Successful Business On Instagram

Does launching a business on Instagram seem daunting? It doesn’t have to be, says Kay Hsu, the global Instagram lead at Facebook’s Creative Shop.

Hsu, in a workshop on fashioning fast and engaging company stories on the platform, shared some key insights into enhancing both your brand and sales without breaking the bank on marketing.

“I found that small businesses were really interesting,” said Hsu at the event, which was part of The Fast Company Innovation Festival. They generally had fewer resources and more constraints, but nonetheless are still able “to create thriving businesses on Instagram.”

Hsu, who has been with Facebook for four years, said she has identified four qualities in the companies enjoying the most financial success on Instagram: