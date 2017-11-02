4 Secrets To Building A Successful Business On Instagram

Does launching a business on Instagram seem daunting? It doesn’t have to be, says Kay Hsu, the global Instagram lead at Facebook’s Creative Shop.

Hsu, in a workshop on fashioning fast and engaging company stories on the platform, shared some key insights into enhancing both your brand and sales without breaking the bank on marketing.

“I found that small businesses were really interesting,” said Hsu at the event, which was part of The Fast Company Innovation Festival. They generally had fewer resources and more constraints, but nonetheless are still able “to create thriving businesses on Instagram.”

Hsu, who has been with Facebook for four years, said she has identified four qualities in the companies enjoying the most financial success on Instagram:

Agility. Small businesses need to think quick and find what works and ditch what doesn’t. She saw that in a popular fish market that “took their phone and experimented” and ended up making dead fish seem sexy to a voracious following of seafood lovers.

Small businesses need to think quick and find what works and ditch what doesn’t. She saw that in a popular fish market that “took their phone and experimented” and ended up making dead fish seem sexy to a voracious following of seafood lovers. Flexibility. Experiment with visual techniques, says Hsu. There are tools both on Instagram and outside the app that make images more interesting. Accounts that play around with diverse ways to show their content had the best success. One business that sells kitchen spiralizers used camera tricks (effects like Boomerang), and cheap set design (read: cardboard and contact paper) to create addictive videos of vegetables being prepared. The spiralizing videos, said Hsu, helped the business sell out of its product within days. It turns out that people love watching videos of vegetables.

Kay Hsu [Photo: Daisy Korpics]