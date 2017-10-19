Verizon’s still figuring out how to deal with cord-cutters

Verizon says it lost 18,000 pay-TV subscribers last quarter, largely because of cord-cutting, yet the company reportedly won’t try to win those customers back with a streaming channel bundle until at least next spring .

A half-dozen streaming bundles are already available–with more on the way–yet those services aren’t offsetting the decline of cable and satellite TV, as people opt for cheaper services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s hard to fault Verizon for approaching with caution, but the pressure’s on now that the telco is shedding subscribers in what’s traditionally been a strong quarter for pay TV.JN