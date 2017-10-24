Planned Parenthood’s Knack For Grassroots Activism In The Social Era

“Fortunately or unfortunately, Planned Parenthood is in the news every single day,” Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said during Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival on Tuesday. “It hasn’t been hard to get attention.”

That’s certainly true: Planned Parenthood has been under near-constant attack as a Republican-led Congress has sought to defund the nonprofit organization. But as Richards said in her conversation with talk show host and Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, that attention has served as an opportunity.

“The most important thing it has allowed us to do is have both young people and women tell their stories,” she said. “Thank God for social media. It has allowed us now to focus on not only the services we provide, but also the fact that healthcare in this country shouldn’t be a political issue. It should be a basic human right.”

That social media can serve as a vehicle for activism isn’t news, but in recent weeks we’ve seen just how powerful it can be in surfacing marginalized voices. The response to damning allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein has been overwhelming, as countless women have come forward to tell their personal stories of sexual assault and harassment via the #MeToo campaign.

“Everyone has more of a voice than they’ve ever had because everyone has a Twitter or Facebook account,” Cohen said. “You can actually start a grassroots movement on social media in a way that you never could before.”

The conversation surrounding sexual harassment and assault, Richards noted, was not unlike another issue that has long been stigmatized and politicized: access to safe and legal abortion in America.