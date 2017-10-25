If You Want To Know What Matters To Gen Z, Just Ask Them

Things I was doing at 19: working at a department store part-time and attending college classes toward my journalism major.

Things I was not doing: amassing 159,000 followers on Instagram, creating my own streetwear line, dropping my second album, joining with the ACLU in the trans bathroom case, and walking in New York and London fashion week shows.

That’s just some of what the remarkable young women I met Monday at the School of Doodle have on their resumes.

School of Doodle is officially a “space for girl/gender nonconforming artists and activists looking to change the world.” Their motto is “DIY for world domination,” or as Molly Logan, the cofounder, put it to me: “Tell a girl that she matters and that you will pay her for her ideas.”

Three members of the school gave a group of professionals from the Fast Company Innovation Festival (all of us millennials and gen-Xers) an insight into exactly how they are changing the world with their creativity.

Hunter Schafer, 18, is a trans rights activist and model. She shared her coming out story and challenged our notions of public perception vs. self identification. Here’s something she’s already figured out that took me years to: “Our binary world is not sustainable. Gender is a construct, not a foundational. We are on the brink of a transformative change.”