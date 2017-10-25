How Capsule’s Online Pharmacy Is Riding The Third Wave Of E-Commerce

What was your last great healthcare experience? Maybe it was at a walk-in clinic, a local doctor, or even an online resource or telemedicine service. But it almost surely was not at a pharmacy.

Pharmacy generates $275 billion in annual revenue—and 1% of it is online

This is the opportunity that Capsule, an e-commerce startup, is chasing. The company, which started in 2015 and whose service currently operates in New York City, offers free same-day delivery of prescription medicine and access to its team of pharmacists via text, email, or phone.

“We believe that we can use e-commerce and personalization to create better health outcomes,” says Capsule CEO Eric Kinariwala, who spoke this week at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “We can unlock service for consumers.”

There are 70,000 pharmacies in the United States

Capsule doesn’t charge customers on top of what the medicine costs—prescription prices are set by insurance companies—but it can take advantage of not having physical real estate and all of the expenses that come with it to offer what pharmacies cannot.

“The difference is in the value you can build around it,” says Kinariwala. Namely, a higher level of care and attention. Even with most drugstore pharmacies tucked in the back of the store, there’s often not a place to hold a private conversation if you have sensitive questions. (Capsule’s chief pharmacist is Sonia Patel, who formerly ran the Sam’s Club pharmacies before joining Kinariwala.) The company says that its users are six times more likely to consult with a pharmacist, because a text message is an intimate space where people feel comfortable sharing.