From Jogging Therapy To Micromanaging: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we explored how stress can turn you into an unpleasant and unhelpful micromanager, why you should watch your pronouns when you’re on a job interview, and how one Fast Company writer fared when she attended a therapy session that involved running alongside her therapist.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 16:

1. In Jogging Therapy, You Can’t Run From Your Feelings

Therapy is awkward, and psychotherapist Sepideh Serami wants to make it less so. How? By inviting her clients to run with her as they dish on their troubles. Fast Company’s Rina Raphael laced up her running shoes to give it a try. Serami says her unorthodox approach to talk therapy is gaining a steady following of overachievers and entrepreneurs, and this week Raphael got a firsthand look at why.

2. Stress Is Making You Micromanage, Which Is Making Everything Worse

When you’re feeling like you’re losing control, it’s natural to tighten your grip on things. If you’re a manager, perhaps you’re hovering over your teams more than usual, asking them for dozens of updates. You might tell yourself it’s just for your peace of mind, but chances are it’s fraying your nerves even worse than before. This week we learned how stress can lead to micromanaging, and what it takes to break the vicious cycle that exacerbates those work pressures.