Monique Lhuillier becomes a fully fledged lifestyle brand with her home collection

Monique Lhuillier is known for her dreamy, magical wedding dresses. But the designer is moving beyond gowns to create a full lifestyle brand. She just announced a partnership with Pottery Barn where she has created a range of bedding, bath, tabletop, and decor products that carry her same feminine and sparkly sensibility. “I’ve spent my career designing products for important moments in life–weddings and parties,” Lhuillier tells Fast Company. “So when I imagine expanding my brand, I want to craft products that bring a sense of specialness to the every day.”