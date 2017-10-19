This skincare line is customized to your menstrual cycle

Hormonal skin is real. The texture and oil content in women’s skin changes over the course of their menstrual cycle. Many women experience breakouts during the luteal phase before their period, and then dryness when they menstruate. Then, for a brief weeklong window knowns as the follicular phase, women’s skin tends to be problem-free.

Amareta, a natural-skincare startup, has come up with products that cater to women’s changing skin. It offers products that are customized to each of the three phases in a woman’s cycle. The brand also creates products specifically for pregnant women, who have their own range of hormonal woes.

Importantly, the brand doesn’t use any hormone-disrupting chemicals or synthetic preservatives of fragrances, and also doesn’t include 40 plant extracts that have questionable effects on the body.ES