Misen aims to cut out the middleman to make chef’s tools affordable to the home cook

Trying to be Jamie Oliver or Mario Batali at home can get expensive. Walk into a Sur La Table or Williams Sonoma store and you might need to take out a second mortgage to pay for fancy knives and cookware.

Misen–a startup founded by three former tech startup dudes and passionate home cooks–is on a mission to be the Everlane of cookware. The brand wants to create high-quality knives and pans, but cut out middlemen retailers to get rid of inflated costs.

So far, customers seem to be digging the idea. The brand first launched a chef’s knife made from premium steel, selling it for $65 on Kickstarter, a fraction of what a top-notch knife costs at a speciality shop. That 2015 campaign generated more than a million dollars in pre-sales.

Now, Misen wants to bring the same approach to pans. The brand wants to create a set of five products–including skillets and sauce and stock pans–made from 3 millimeter 5-ply stainless steel, which is known for creating better heat distribution and retention. One skillet costs as little as $50, while $260 gets you all five of them. The brand is has launched another Kickstarter to bring this idea to fruition, and has already raised more than $560,000.ES