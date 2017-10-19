Elon Musk says The Boring Company’s second tunneling machine is “almost ready”

Musk made the announcement in a tweet (of course) and said the second tunnel-digging machine will be called “Line-Storm” after a Robert Frost poem:

Second boring machine almost ready. Will be called Line-Storm, after the poem by Frost. "And be my love in the rain." pic.twitter.com/xlWPYdPu3P — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2017

Oh, and the billionaire is also hawking Boring Company hats and will offer a free hat to the person who buys the 5000th one.

Almost 4000 hats sold so far. Whoever buys the 5000th gets a free hat with their hat! https://t.co/x87eVge68U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2017

MG