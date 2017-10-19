Amazon is being offered billions in tax breaks for its second HQ

Last month the company notified cities across America is was seeking a home for its second headquarters it’s planning to build, known as Amazon HQ2. Since then cities all over the country have been falling all over themselves to attract Amazon’s attention. Reuters reports that the e-commerce giant has now been offered sweeteners of up to $7 billion in tax breaks if they choose certain cities. If Amazon decides to locate HQ2 in Newark, New Jersey is proposing to give them $7 billion in potential credits against state and city taxes. California’s governor, on the other hand, said the state would offer $300 million in incentives to the company over the next several years if it chose a city in that state. Amazon is expected to make the final decision on where HQ2 will be located next year.MG