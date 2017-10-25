Taryn Toomey: Maybe Your Customer Doesn’t Need To Know Exactly What They’re Buying

Taryn Toomey, founder of the cult fitness studio The Class, isn’t too worried about trying to define the exercise routine she sells for $35 a session. She prefers to keep it mysterious.

“What is The Class? I get that question all the time,” laughs Toomey at her Tribeca studio during the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Tuesday. “It’s the simplest question and yet it’s the hardest to answer, because it marinated for so many years without even so much as a name.”

The Class is generally sold out most weekends, with attendees swearing by what she calls an “emotional workout.” There are elements of cardio, Pilates, and meditation–but also things like yelling and shaking, and frankly, doing whatever it is you feel like.

“It’s a mashup of all the different things that I learned, from yoga to fitness to therapy to work in plant medicine to trying to heal myself,” Toomey explains of her workout’s origins. “It’s not one thing.”

This, she says, drives some fitness fans bonkers, with many asking her (or calling the studio) to demand: Is it cardio? Is it yoga? Is it bootcamp?

“As humans, we want categories,” muses Toomey, admitting she understands how it can come across as frustrating. “We want to know: What is it?”

But the fitness founder specifically named her course so generically so because she simply didn’t find the language to pin down its essence–not to mention what people take away from it. Some students tune her out and dance by themselves in a silent trance, others take her words verbatim and find themselves moved to tears–or primal sounds. Others simply want a sweat-inducing workout, which The Class can easily provide.