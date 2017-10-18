Report: Blue Apron has laid off 6% of its workforce
Blue Apron, which went public less than four months ago, is laying of 6% of its employees, the company revealed in an 8-K filing. “Our leadership and Board did not take this decision lightly, and I want to assure you that we believe it was necessary as we focus the company on future growth and achieving profitability,” wrote CEO Matt Salzberg in a note to employees.
This is more proof that Blue Apron’s industry–meal-kit delivery–is a tough one, if not almost impossible. As Fast Company‘s Ruth Reader wrote earlier this year, Blue Apron has a huge obstacles ahead. And it needs to figure out the best business model to actually make it a viable business, especially with Amazon breathing down its neck. These layoffs indicate just how wrought the company’s future may be.CGW