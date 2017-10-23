M.Gemi Feeds Our Luxury Shoe Addiction With Cheaper, Italian-Made Heels

Many shoe designers put out new collections only twice a year–perhaps launching strappy sandals in the spring, and boots in the fall. M.Gemi, a direct-to-consumer luxury shoe startup, has totally nixed that model. It drops a new pair every single Monday. This week, for instance, it debuted a $198 slip-on sneaker made from crushed velvet, a material that seems to magically change color under different lights.

The idea is for customers to wake up on a Monday morning to an email featuring the latest shoe. If a customer likes it, she can get it in time for a party or a date that weekend. “We don’t expect our customers to buy a new shoe each week,” Cheryl Kaplan, M.Gemi’s president, said at an event today at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “But it gives them something to look forward to and keeps our conversation with them going.”

When Maria Gangemi founded the company two and a half years ago, her vision was to deliver luxury Italian-crafted shoes to customers faster and cheaper than any other brand on the market. A pair of Prada, Jimmy Choo, or Christian Louboutin shoes will run you upwards of $700. Gangemi believed she could get shoes made in the same exact factories to customers at a third of that price.

“I was convinced that the internet would allow us simplify the process and make it more efficient,” she says.

In 2015, she brought on Cheryl Kaplan, who was previously ran Rue La La, to help bring high-quality shoes to a bigger audience. The pair settled on a strategy. Rather than selling through retailers or investing heavily in brick-and-mortar stores, they would sell their shoes on a website, releasing new designs every week. Cutting out any middle-man costs would allow them to sell handcrafted shoes at lower prices, with most shoes running between $200 and $300. “We decided we would be a luxury brand in everything but the cost,” Kaplan says. “Our customer service had to be top-notch; even the boxes the shoes came in had to be beautiful. But we wanted to deliver all of that at a fraction of the price of other luxury brands.”

It’s a Hit

Since the brand launched in March of 2015, it’s been growing at a fast clip, generating millions in sales and establishing pop-up outposts in Boston and New York. And that growth is only set to continue with its recent influx of cash: It recently raised $16 million in Series C funding led by Forerunner Ventures, which has also invested in brands like Jet and Glossier, bringing M.Gemi’s total funding to $45 million.

Most of that money will be used to expand the brand’s presence online, rather than through physical retail. Kaplan believes brick-and-mortar stores have an important role to play, but not necessarily as a place to sell shoes. Through crunching a lot of data, Kaplan discovered that New York and Boston were M.Gemi’s top markets, so it made sense to have a “fit shops” in those places. They would give existing customers an opportunity enter the brand’s world and see the shoes up close, while also winning over new customers.