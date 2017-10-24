How Barre3 Found The Key To Fitness And Brand Success In Individuality

Barre3 cofounder and CEO Sadfie Lincoln has a simple piece of advice for entrepreneurs looking to emulate her fitness empire or someone just looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle: You do you.

Lincoln , who runs 130 franchises nationwide, expanded on that philosophy in a talk Tuesday in her West Village studio as part of the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York.

After 10 years in various communications and strategy roles at gym giant 24 Hour Fitness, Lincoln decided to create her own company, one that she says takes a more holistic approach to health and wellness, with a dash of spiritual motivation.

The Portland , Ore. native imagined a fitness regimen that didn’t promise consumers the perfect arms or glutes, but rather, encouraged people to do whatever it is they need during group exercise classes (with certain parameters).

In her boutique classes—a fast-paced mixture of cardio, yoga, and pilates—attendees are constantly told to modify movements and, more or less, express their individuality.

“Everything we do in class is a mirror of how we want to live life,” she explains to attendees. “We’ve been told this big fat lie in the fitness industry [of] ‘do this and you can be like this’… What happens in the 60 minutes [of class] isn’t what shapes you or changes you —it’s what you learn and how you to apply that to the rest of your day”

It’s why, during any one class, you’ll see someone stretching their legs by the barre, while the remaining attendees are positioned in a downward dog. When the instructor commands a 30-second plank, more than a handful have no qualms giving it less than half that time–or sometimes more.