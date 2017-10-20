Here’s A (Crazy?) Plan To Bribe Crows To Clean Up Cigarette Butts

A Dutch startup has an unlikely suggestion: If it’s hard to train humans to stop trashing cigarette butts, maybe we can train crows to collect the litter and keep streets clean instead.

When designers at Amsterdam-based design agency Crowded Cities began considering ways to clean up cigarette filters, they initially considered a Roomba-like outdoor vacuum cleaner, but realized that manufacturing the machines would have environmental impacts of its own, and the vacuums would struggle to collect litter from hard-to-reach places.

“Then we started looking at the environment and realized we could maybe use pigeons,” designers Ruben van der Vleuten and Bob Spikman write in an email to Fast Company. “Through doing research on training birds we found out crows are very smart, and we found out about a project by Joshua Klein about training crows. This is when we noticed: Would this maybe be possible?”

Klein, an American hacker and writer, built a DIY crow vending machine–the subject of a 2008 TED talk–after studying the intelligence of the birds. Crows can make complex tools to get food or carry objects, solve puzzles, and hold grudges; Klein found that they could also learn to use his “vending machine,” putting spare change in the machine to make it dispense peanuts.

He trained crows using the classic principles of behaviorist B.F. Skinner, who trained rats to push buttons, his family cats to play piano, and pigeons to play a bird version of ping-pong in the 1950s. First, Klein set up the machine to dispense both coins and peanuts when the birds flew away, so they would get used to the sound; then he set it to dispense both when the birds arrived, so they would expect to wait. In a third stage, coins were dispensed when the birds arrived–but the crows had to experiment to discover that when the coins fell down a funnel, they’d get a peanut (they figured it out). In the final stage, coins weren’t dispensed, but just left lying on the machine.

Van der Vleuten and Spikman plan to take a similar approach with their machine, called the Crowbar. If a bird drops a cigarette butt in the machine’s funnel, a camera will verify that it’s a cigarette, and then the machine will automatically dispense a small piece of food. They expect the birds to learn quickly. “With existing software and hardware we can make it possible to setup an autonomous training schedule,” they say. In theory, because crows appear to be able to teach each other skills–for example, crows in Japan taught each other how to use passing cars to crack open nuts–the birds should be able to teach each other how to collect cigarette butts for rewards.