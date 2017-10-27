Here’s Why This N.Y.C. Startup Wants Its Employees To Have Side Hustles

The term “side hustle” is that rare form of business jargon that has the power to irk working people at all stages of their careers. For entry-level employees, it can indicate a laborious but necessary way to make extra cash as you dream of bigger things–the low-paid editorial assistant who drives for Uber to pay the rent. For high-level executives, it can conjure up thoughts of that noncommittal underling who frequently calls in sick to go on auditions for Law & Order SVU.

For Sylvain Labs, a New York-based brand design consultancy whose client list ranges from tech giants like Google and Airbnb to fashion mainstays like Calvin Klein, side hustles are built into the DNA of how it operates. And according to CEO Alain Sylvain, it’s a better company for it.

“We celebrate side hustles,” he tells me. “A lot of people have side projects that they’re working on, whether it’s a script or a screenplay or a charity or something. We create an environment where people can be more public about it.”

While most businesses would probably frown upon talking about side work at work, Sylvain says he’d rather foster an atmosphere that embraces the sensibilities of 21st-century employees. “The modern employee has many different interests,” he says.

That may come off as lip service, but after spending some time at Sylvain Labs’ headquarters in Lower Manhattan this week, I’m turning into a believer. The startup hosted an event as part of the Fast Company Innovation Festival, where Sylvain and some of his coworkers talked about their approach to the creative but somewhat esoteric work that they do. In a nutshell, Sylvain Labs helps brands conceptualize new ideas and strategize around new concepts. One of its success stories was helping AB InBev come up with the idea for Bud Light Platinum, a beer with higher alcohol content that sold exceptionally well when it launched in 2012.

As far as side hustles are concerned, Sylvain says employees are more likely to bring their full game to a company–to give their heart and soul, if you will–if their employers not only recognize that they have outside interests, but even help them to pursue those interests. During the event, he offered several on-site examples of how this philosophy is put into practice. The office conference table, for example, was handmade by Gretchen Devero, a Sylvain Labs employee who also happens to make her own furniture.

“She made that by herself, that entire table, in like a week and a half,” Sylvain says, pointing to a large table in a glass-walled conference room. “Here’s a great example of someone who has a side thing–maybe it’s for money and maybe it’s not–who can really bring that in here.”