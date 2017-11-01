These Two Hidden Issues Might Be Poisoning Your Work Culture

Some signs of a broken work culture (or one in the process of breaking) are easier to spot than others. That’s what George Swisher has found as founder and CEO of LiiRN, an algorithmic platform that surveys employees about their workplaces and recommends ways to improve.

As Swisher shared at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last Wednesday, some of the ailments that can sicken an otherwise healthy work culture often go undiagnosed by management. And two common ones he’s seen, based on the employee-feedback data from companies that use LiiRN, include diminishing trust in leaders through digital communications that might otherwise seem harmless, and a fear of failure that managers unknowingly stoke.

1. All-Company Emails Can Erode Trust

LiiRN designs surveys that collect feedback from employees on a range of questions–from where team members think their organization should place its priorities to management issues that need improvement–then tabulates a real-time “score” for each employer across several focus areas. One of them concerns the level of trust team members place in management, and LiiRN found that seemingly innocuous digital communications–like all-company emails and Slack announcements, for example–can cause unexpected trouble.

“One of the reasons why employees are feeling disconnected from leadership is because they have to rely on digital communications,” says Swisher. Many of the crucial conversations that, 20 years ago, would’ve taken place with everyone gathering together physically now unfold digitally, for the sake of convenience. But that often leaves plenty of room for divergent–and downright mistaken–interpretations. People read between the lines, and grow suspicious of the people who wrote them.

“If you need to write a long email, you probably need to have a conversation,” Swisher says.

2. Fear Of Failure, Silently Enforced

Swisher recently had an uncanny experience where an interaction with one of his own team members reflected (in retrospect) a widespread issue he’s seen in LiiRN data.

While working on a thorny problem, his employee presented some options to Swisher, who grew frustrated and told the employee just to pick something and “get it done.” It was a Sunday evening, and the employee promptly shut his laptop and went home–and didn’t return to work until two days later.