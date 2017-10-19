Inside #Fuel, Twitter’s Stealth Agency That Builds Ad Campaigns In Days

Earlier this year at Digital NewFronts, Twitter unveiled a series of content deals with some video heavy hitters, including the NBA, MLB, BuzzFeed, and others. It was all part of the social media platform’s plan to reintroduce itself to the advertising community as a leader in video. Facebook and Google continue to control the majority of the digital ad revenue coming in, and video is now considered the current holy grail for advertisers to get in front of everyday people in more compelling ways than just boring old banner ads.

As part of Twitter’s initiative, over the last year it has been working with a secret team to help woo advertisers to its platform. #Fuel, as the team is called, is a small group of digital strategists who work with brands and agencies to consult and create ad campaigns. Fuel is billed as a way for brands to react fast when they need to run a campaign, as well as figure out the best strategy for Twitter-specific content.

“We launched Fuel this year to basically be an agile hub for responses to briefs for video editing,” says Stacy Minero, Twitter’s director of brand strategy, who leads the team. She says it’s “designed to be more responsive and agile.” Beyond just video editing, Fuel offers strategy consulting for individual ad campaigns. So far it’s worked with over a hundred campaigns. There are about a hundred people in total on Twitter’s brand strategy team, and Fuel is a small subset of it (Twitter, being Twitter, wouldn’t give precise numbers).

In essence, if a brand wants to get a flurry of ads up ASAP, it can brainstorm with Fuel, who will then strategize about the best way forward. Then the team will edit and format video and have it ready in a matter of days. The video ads consist of both pre-roll and in-stream feeds, as well as live streams too–along with any other ad unit Twitter offers. Minero says Fuel usually turns around a project between 24 and 48 hours.

Fuel is divided into three parts: content strategy, creative idea development, and video editing. The three parts work on those specific parts of a client’s project, but video is one of Fuel’s biggest emphases. “Video is our strongest performing format,” says Minero.

The team generally meets with the clients to figure out the best strategy (Minero calls this a “planning studio”). Once a plan is hatched, Fuel works on implementing the right message and creating the content–footage is spliced and reordered to become a new bespoke Twitter ad. Speed is of the essence–what clients want most is a way to get their assets edited and up within a matter of days.

Can This Rebuild Twitter’s Ad Cred?

The last few years have been rough for Twitter, with its user growth bottoming out at around 328 million. As Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser said, “it’s a niche platform” with a limited audience. Beyond that, Twitter has been beset with hate speech and abuse being shared on its platform, a problem which CEO Jack Dorsey has vowed to fix. To improve the tone of shared content and to reinvigorate user growth, Twitter’s drive toward video can help on both those fronts.