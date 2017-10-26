Three Myths About Successful Founders That Just Won’t Die

Let’s talk about dolphins for a second. Centuries of sea lore, going back to Greek mythology, tell us that they don’t just like humans but that they’re looking out for us, too–rising out of nowhere into the aftermaths of shipwrecks or plane crashes, pushing people to safety and warning sailors of foul weather. Unfortunately, that’s mostly a fable. The truth is that dolphins simply love to play, and one of their favorite forms of play is pushing things. Who knows how many times dolphins passed by people in need or pushed people the wrong way?

Call it “Flipper syndrome”–the tendency to observe certain behaviors or characteristics accurately, only to get their causes all wrong or attribute deeper meaning or intention where there isn’t any. There’s a Flipper syndrome affecting the business world, too, especially when it comes to another oft-mythologized creature, the successful startup founder. Not only are the myths we weave about founders misleading, they can also lead to failed ventures, lost investments, and future entrepreneurs tilting at windmills rather than developing the skills they’ll actually need to succeed.

Over the past decade I’ve had the chance to work with hundreds of founders, including interviewing more than 300 of them while researching two books on entrepreneurship and creativity. Here are three of the most stubbornly persistent myths that, based on all those conversations, are long overdue to sink into the deep.

Myth #1: Founders Are Bold Risk-Takers

Yes, founders do take risks–by definition, that’s what entrepreneurship requires. But few successful founders take unnecessary risks. Over time, the realities of growing a venture quickly sift out the dice-rollers from the careful and calculated risk-takers–even though by looking at the startup landscape as a whole, you will usually see a lot of risk-taking overall. It’s just that the riskiest players are more likely to fail.

Rob McGovern, founder of job finder site CareerBuilder, put it to me this way: “We make a big deal about saying ‘these people are risk-takers’. It’s more basic than that. It’s not about being defiant. It’s about the ability to calculate and mitigate.” And what McGovern and countless other successful founders have learned is that that ability takes unceasing practice. Moreover, the most successful entrepreneurs generally don’t even see themselves as risk-takers. Like McGovern, they see themselves as strategists–constantly crunching the mental numbers on the most likely (and therefore least risky) path to success.

The real risk, former dean of the Kellogg School of Management Dipak Jain told me, “is in the mind of the people [that the founder] is trying to convince.”

Myth #2: Founders Are Lone Rangers

It’s much simpler to believe that one person conceives, creates, and sustains success, from start to finish. The reality, however, is much more complicated–and collaborative. There’s no doubt that successful founders know how to think independently and can act apart from the status quo. But being willing to act alone at the start isn’t the same as continuing to stand alone over time; nor does is it count for quite as much in the long run.