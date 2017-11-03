5 Things Improv Can Teach You About Leadership

The fabled improv institution Upright Citizens Brigade has had an incalculable impact on show business over the last two decades–launching the careers of Amy Poehler , Aziz Ansari , and Donald Glover , among others. It’s also made a substantial, if more modest, mark on business-business, though.

In addition to teaching aspiring comedians and actors new ways to perform, UCB also has a sideline teaching corporations to be more creative and collaborative. Chelsea Clarke–a performer, teacher, and lead corporate instructor for UCB–has trained thousands of besuited individuals an improv-based approach to brainstorming, soft skills, and leading a team. As part of Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Clarke led a flock of attendees through a series of exercises with names like Mindmeld and Zip Zap Zop, along with some actual scene work. In between, she illustrated how these exercises translated into useful ideas for positive leadership.

Here are five lessons from improv that would benefit any business.

1. Forget Your Expectations

You’re always rolling with new information on an improv stage. It’s the same in any creative conversation with someone from your team.

Whatever you are planning to say or do or decide might not be as interesting or as beneficial as another option that’s introduced. Are you able to separate yourself from the outcome you’d hoped for? Divorcing yourself from always being absolutely confident about what’s going to happen is a big part of improv, but it’s also a big part of fostering a team.

2. Listen Closely–Through the Very Last Word

In improv, there’s a tendency to start formulating the next thing you’re going to say while the other person onstage is still talking. The worry is that if you just listen until the very last word, you won’t have the perfect thing to say.

But it turns out that putting your full attention into hearing the other person actually makes it more likely that you’ll have a better thing to say when they are done. Preparation is key here, if you have all the information in your head, you’ll be confident enough that you don’t need to formulate an answer while the other person is talking.