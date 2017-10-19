Can A Spoonful Of This Powder Help Prevent Children’s Food Allergies?

What if preventing children’s allergies was as simple as taking a spoonful of sugar?

Food Freedom As such, the cofounders are on a mission “to help a new generation of children enjoy food freedom,” their website attests. Research studies have shown that introducing children to foods during the first phases of life reduces the probability of allergies. The landmark Learning Early About Peanuts (LEAP) study, for example, found a five-to-one reduction in peanut allergies after five years of feeding as compared with avoidance. There’s also the Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) study, in which the early introduction from three months of age of six allergenic foods (milk, peanut, sesame, fish, egg, and wheat) was associated with a two-thirds reduction by the age of three. The most affordable SpoonfulOne subscription is 12 months, which amounts to $2.50 a day (or $912 a year). When I ask, however, how long parents can expect to make what many would consider a costly investment, Dombkowski admits, “We don’t know.” Studies recommend mixing in these foods for a few years, but as every child’s immune system differs–and as research is still being conducted–there is no finite set time to wean one off the product. “Scientists don’t yet know how long food allergens should be included in the diet to support and educate the immune system,” states the company website. It then suggests rather vague protocol, advocating “long term” use. Since SpoonfulOne is also composed of Vitamin D nutrients, Dombkowski argues “there’s no reason to stop” since, technically, its diverse protein makeup is beneficial to keeping one’s immune balanced, no matter the age. But as for taking it for its primary purpose, that’s somehow up to parents to decide. But Is It The Best Way To Round Out A Child’s Diet Marina Chaparro is a clinical dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. While she applauds Before Brands’ efforts, she is not entirely convinced it’s the best way to round out a child’s diet.

“It really misses the mark in terms of teaching kids how to start learning how to eat,” she explains. “With food solids, you’re exposing that child to not just the nutrients, but we’re also teaching children how to like that food, learning how to adjust to different textures, and how to have that bite of whole wheat bread.” Instead, she would sooner recommend her clients invest in an array of various foods and educate themselves on how to properly introduce them into a baby’s diet. Supplements, she explains, strip foods of other resourceful nutrients, such as iron or protein. “The early introduction of these high allergenic foods could help your child prevent the incidence of food allergies–that part’s correct,” she acknowledges, “but the method that they’re using doesn’t tell me it’s superior.” And with research still being conducted, she holds these “studies don’t really tell us that kids need these type of supplements.” Consumers could simply forego SpoonfulOne and incorporate these solid foods into their children’s diet, but as Dombkowski explained, new parents find adhering to such a routine rather difficult. “People can go to the grocery store and buy all these different foods, but it’s hard to do and keep up consistently,” she says. “It’s really about making it practical and convenient.” SpoonfulOne, in that sense, makes it easy for a parent to feel they’re taking charge of their child’s future ability to go to town at a birthday party. They can rest at ease that a tested and patented formula developed by a pediatrician and fully compliant with all FDA regulations is tackling what some call an allergy “epidemic.” It, as Dombkowski explains, gives some sense of control back to parents.

“One of the most scaleable ways we can actually have a positive impact on public health would be to bring really great science and biology directly to consumers and empower them with the tools to use that science,” she says. As for the cost, which inevitably closes off a greater sector of Americans, Dombkowski says she does intend for SpoonfulOne to be more accessible, yet at the same time, a high-quality product. (“We’re conducting safety studies and not cutting any of those corners,” she stresses.) In the coming years, the company intends to expand its products–foods, snacks, etc.–that might better appeal to parents on a budget. Before Brands also plans to launch an educational platform and partner with pediatricians and medical facilities. (In March, the startup announced it had raised $35 million in private funding in a Series B financing round led by Gurnet Point Capital, bringing it to a total of $48 in funding since 2016.) While the current SpoonfulOne product price point might intimidate some, the cofounder is quick to point out the expensive setbacks of living with a food allergy. According to the journal JAMA Pediatrics, the U.S. spends $25 billion a year, roughly $4,000 per child, just to manage food allergies. Items such as rice milk, EpiPens, and breathing medications are a heavy strain on family finances. “Our current system is really a sick care system, not a health care system,” bemoans Dombkowski, who likens training the immune system to physical exercise: it’s scientifically proven to help you in the long run. “We’re really talking about the beginning of the process, starting in these infants because it’s the best way to get ahead of this issue for a generation,” she holds. “But there’s also clearly value for eating diversity and keeping a hyper-diverse protein exposure in the diet for the long run.”

But beyond food allergies, the Silicon Valley veteran hopes this new venture demonstrates how a preventive business model can actually be developed. Dombkowski wants to inspire her tech community to look “before, not after” in helping the country combat preventable disease and conditions. “It’s not just a narrow story of food,” she says. “It’s really a much bigger idea that as a society, we should be really valuing and then developing products and opportunities for eventually at a much larger scale…This is just the first step in a much bigger product platform that’s to come.”