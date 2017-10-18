This Anti-Bullying PSA Is Also A Pretty Great Burger King Ad

Who: Burger King, David Miami

Why we care: We’ve seen anti-bullying PSAs, and we’ve definitely seen burger-chain ads, but rarely have we seen them together in the same spot. Here, Burger King manages to pull it off by marking National Bullying Prevention Month with a PSA set in its restaurants.

Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin–who also helmed what might be one of the best gun control PSAs ever–mixes the stunt style of Whopper Freakout with the emotions of a serious issue. By juxtaposing the ridiculous idea of a bullied burger with that of a bullied teen, then dropping the stats that 95% of customers said something about their mangled sandwich, while just 15% said something to the high schooler, illustrates how ridiculous it is not to stand up and speak out.JB