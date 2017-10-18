This Anti-Bullying PSA Is Also A Pretty Great Burger King Ad

Who: Burger King, David Miami

Why we care: We’ve seen anti-bullying PSAs, and we’ve definitely seen burger-chain ads, but rarely have we seen them together in the same spot. Which makes perfect sense. But here, Burger King manages to pull off this odd couple of advertising by marking National Bullying Prevention Month with a PSA set in its restaurants.

Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin–who also helmed what might be one of the best gun control PSAs ever–mixes the stunt style of Whopper Freakout with the emotions of a serious issue. Juxtaposing the ridiculous idea of a bullied burger with the more serious issue of a bullied teen, then dropping the stats that 95% of customers said something about their mangled sandwich, while just 15% said something to the high schooler, illustrates how ridiculous it is not to stand up and speak out.