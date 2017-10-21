Actually, We Don’t Need More Empathy

“We need more empathy” has become a common refrain in and outside the business world, and it’s no wonder why. With diversity and inclusion efforts lurching fitfully forward, and America’s political divisions spilling into seemingly all aspects of public life, walking a mile or three in others’ shoes just seems like a smart, and urgent, idea. But it may not be enough.

Researchers have long known that empathy does not necessarily lead to action; nor, for that matter, does mere rhetoric about the need to empathize. What we really need to practice are exercises that activate the brain’s circuitry for caring—which can lead to real action. Here’s how to do that.

Related: Brené Brown On Why America’s Crisis Of Disconnection Runs Deeper Than Politics

The Limits Of Empathy

Consider a classic 1973 study in social psychology by Daniel Batson, the field’s most avid investigator of altruistic acts, and his colleague John Darley. Students at a theological seminary were told they would be rated on a sermon, and each was given a Bible passage as their topic. Half received the Parable of the Good Samaritan, who stopped to help a stranger in need by the side of the road while others walked by. The other half were assigned random Bible topics.

After a few minutes to prepare, they walked over one by one to another building to give their sermon. On the way each passed a man bent over and moaning in pain. The big question: Did they stop to help the stranger in need? Bigger question: Did it matter if they were pondering the parable of the Good Samaritan? Answer: Rarely did they stop, and it made little difference if they were thinking about the Samaritan. What mattered more was if they thought they were late–time pressure overruled compassion. Our espoused ethics and ability to empathize count little whenever they’re superseded by what we actually do.

Consider the spectrum that runs from utter self-absorption (my sermon, my to-do list, my worries), to noticing the presence of another person (lift your eyes from that smartphone), to tuning in and empathizing, recognizing their need, and finally acting to help. That arc tracks neatly on scientific findings showing that by itself empathy–tuning into another person’s feelings and needs–does not necessarily lead to caring action. For actual compassionate action we need more than empathy, which is largely passive and internally experienced: it takes active concern.