This Job Platform Is For Undergrads Who Get Nowhere On LinkedIn

Ever heard of Michigan Tech? The engineering school, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is a full day’s drive from the nearest metro areas of Detroit and Chicago, and as a result might not be top of mind for corporate recruiters outside the Midwest. As Garrett Lord sees it, that’s a problem for many college students whose socioeconomics and alma matter (and yes, one often dictates the other) make it harder to clinch their dream jobs right out of college.

So in 2014, Lord cofounded Handshake with his former Michigan Tech classmates Scott Ringwelski and Ben Christensen, a “first LinkedIn,” in Lord’s words, that automatically equips college students with bare-bones professional profiles and lets employers get job listings in front of them earlier. Handshake’s cofounders see the platform as a counterargument to the so-called “pipeline problem,” the notion that there just aren’t enough skilled candidates–especially among underrepresented minorities–to hire for open jobs. That still-widespread belief lets recruiters justify retreading the same select handful of name-brand schools in their search for qualified hires.

“We want to help all students,” emphasizes Lord, who himself managed to score an internship and job offer at Palantir, but saw how others might not have the resources or resilience to do the same. So Handshake was built to automate many of the functions of a university career center, to match students with more internships, career fairs, and job opportunities based on their majors and interests.

Democratizing Access

Nearly two million students are expected to graduate across the U.S. in 2018, according to estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics. Although Handshake’s model isn’t totally unique–platforms like WayUp and Talify also aim to match students with jobs–Handshake has already captured a sizable market share by adding in the university connection to its equation.

When a school joins the platform, every current student is given a profile featuring basic information–so far limited to name, graduation year, and GPA; grades aren’t visible to potential employers unless the student decides to make them public. It’s also on them to flesh out those rudimentary profiles with details that make them better matches.

Nonetheless, Lord says Handshake has scaled quickly to include 450 schools, 60% of which he says are top universities that use it exclusively. That works out to about 6 million students. No wonder the company has raised $34 million in three investment rounds from the likes of Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, and other well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firms.

But Lord insists that Handshake’s greatest potential is just starting to emerge. Signing on eight schools this year from a group of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is now giving recruiters a shot at sourcing more students of color than they could through traditional means. According to Lord, Spelman College in Georgia is already seeing an average of three to four times more postings of job opportunities for its more than 2,000 undergraduates. “That breadth [of connections] historically wasn’t available” to many Spelman students, he adds.