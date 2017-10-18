advertisement
Target announces adaptive apparel for kids living with disabilities

[Photo: courtesy of Target]

Target is adding a little inclusivity to their shelves. The company just announced they are expanding their kids’ clothing line, Cat & Jack, to include a line of adaptive apparel made specially for kids and toddlers living with disabilities.

Target started to address the special apparel needs of kids living with disabilities back in August with a line of clothing made without itchy tags or scratchy seams meant to help keep sensory-sensitive kids happy. Now, the company is expanding Cat & Jack to include 40 items, including puffer jackets, leggings, hoodies, and more all meant to keep kids looking on trend. The clothing promises to be good-looking and affordable and designed with kids living with disabilities in mind. That means diaper-friendly leggings of all sizes, side or back snaps and zip closures, and zip-off sleeves to make getting dressed easier for kids and the parents helping them.

The clothes will be available online at Target.com only beginning October 22.ML

