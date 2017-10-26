Ask These 9 Questions Before Every Meeting To Avoid Wasting Time

Of course, not all meetings are a waste of time. If done right, a meeting can solve problems or convey information without an endless Slack thread. The key is preparation, and asking yourself the right questions. Before you get your team together for another pointless meeting, ask the following questions to ensure that it’ll be the most productive use of everyone’s time.

1. Do I Really Need To Hold This Meeting?

This question might seem really obvious to you, but some companies have regular check-ins without really thinking through why. As Laura Vanderkamp wrote in a previous article for Fast Company, recurring meetings often serve one purpose: “To make sure everyone is still doing her job.” But Vanderkamp argues that this shouldn’t be necessary if you have a high-functioning team. Not only are attendees missing out on valuable deep work time, Vanderkamp also pointed out that when they get back to their desk, there’s the “transition cycle” where workers check their emails and social media before diving into their projects.

2. What Is The Goal?

If it’s not just about checking in, go a step further and ask yourself–what do you hope to get out of it? In a 2016 Fast Company story, Stephanie Vozza cited a Microsoft study that revealed most meetings aren’t properly planned, and 67% are held without an agenda. You can’t make an agenda if you don’t know what you want to achieve. And without an agenda, there is a greater risk that your meetings will be wasted hours, Vozza wrote.

3. How Can I Make This Meeting Memorable?

Let’s face it, as engaging as you might be as a facilitator, people zone out in work meetings. And sometimes they don’t always take notes and miss out on important information. You can prevent this from happening by including a unique element. It doesn’t have to be major–employee engagement software provider TINYpulse starts their staff meeting at 8.48 a.m., an odd but memorable time. E-commerce company Etailz does a Q&A at the end of the meeting, which turns into a stare off if no one says anything, as reported in a previous Fast Company story.

