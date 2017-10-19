Just Got Fired? Ask These Five Questions Before You Pack

As you are about to attend a team meeting at work, your manager asks you to walk with her into an empty room. You are puzzled because this is out of the ordinary. She places a pink slip on the table, and your heart starts to beat faster and faster. These six words come rolling out in what seems like slow motion: “We have to let you go.”

Sure, your inclination is to grab your personal effects, then run out the door with as few coworkers seeing you as possible. However, there is some important information you need before you head for the elevators. Most people who lose their job are unaware of the benefits, or which information to ask for during a job loss that will get them prepared to get back into the workforce. Related: What You Should Do After Getting Fired This experience can be stressful and disappointing, especially if this is your first job, or if you had long-term goals to stay with a company. You are not alone. Here are a few questions we recommend you ask if your professional world has been turned upside down. Question No. 1: Do You Have Outplacement Services? Some employers offer outplacement services to laid-off employees to help them with job searching, resume writing, career coaching, and overall transitioning. The employer pays for it to help you find new job opportunities. Not only will it save you time searching for a new job, but it can help to improve your confidence while navigating this challenging situation. If outplacement services are unavailable, get creative by binge watching your way into a new job with interview tutorials on YouTube. Instead of letting this situation keep you down, rise above it and get ready for upcoming interviews. As you meet new people through your previous employer’s outplacement service program, hand out your business cards to recruiters, potential employers, and professionals when networking. It will set you apart from people in your field and leave an impression that you are ready to get back to work.

Question No. 2: Is Ongoing Health Insurance Available For A Period of Time? The premium on your health insurance is one way to receive financial help. Ask if there is continuing coverage available after you leave the company. If the service is unavailable, ask if you can open a private health insurance policy. It might cover Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Related: Why We Need To Stop Thinking Of Getting Fired As A Bad Thing Question No. 3: What Is The Reason For My Termination? One of the most mature decisions you can make before you leave is to find out the reason why you were fired or laid off. In most states, an explanation from your manager is not required by law, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. The reason why it’s important to inquire is, if they had to let you go for poor work performance, you can reflect and figure out whether there is a way you can prevent the repeated behavior in the future. If it’s because the company is experiencing financial loss, at least you’ll know it had nothing to do with you. The ability to gain closure is a part of personal and career development. The last thing you want to do is leave without an explanation or possibly live with the nagging feeling that you were the problem. Question No. 4: Would You Be Willing To Provide Me With A Professional Reference? If this was your first job, a layoff or termination feels like an even bigger blow to the professional ego. However, it’s important to evaluate whether you can ask your manager for a professional reference in spite of the pink slip. It is wise to ask your manager for a letter of reference or if he/she can act as a reference when a new company is interested in hiring you.

