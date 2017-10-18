This Copy of “Fahrenheit 451” Can Only Be Read By (Almost) Setting It On Fire

What: A copy of the dystopian classic that can only be read when heat is applied to it.

Who: Holland-based Charles Nypels Lab and graphic design collective, Super Terrain.

Why we care: Following the inauguration of Donald Trump this past January, George Orwell’s 1984 found itself back on bestseller lists again. Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale just picked up a couple armfuls of Emmys. Dystopian fiction is newly relevant again, for decidedly dark reasons. What better time could there be for an extraordinary edition of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451? This new edition is heat-sensitive: Its pages are a thick charcoal black until a lighter or other heating implement is gently applied. It’s a fitting tribute that takes the title’s meaning–the temperature at which paper burns–to a hot new extreme. As for whether you can buy one for your own flame-resistant library, the creators say, “We’re working on it! Stay tuned.”

Watch an Instagram video detailing how the book works below.

