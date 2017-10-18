- 5:34 am
You can now buy–and return–Amazon products at Kohl’s
The department store chain has quietly launched a partnership with Amazon dubbed “the Amazon Experience” at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, reports CNBC. The selected stores will sell Amazon smart home products and also accept Amazon’s customer returns of any product they buy on the site. Industry experts are citing the move as a win-win for everyone: Amazon wins by giving people an easier way to return goods bought on their platform and Khol’s wins from the increased foot traffic to their stores.
However, one can’t help but feel like this is a bit of a Trojan horse scenario, and once Amazon has a foot in the door at department store chains–and can increase foot traffic in those stores–it gives them another way to leverage their power over an already struggling industry.MG