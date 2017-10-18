- 5:25 am
The head of Amazon Studios has resigned following sexual harassment allegations
Just five days after Amazon’s programming chief Roy Price was suspended after The Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Hackett alleged sexual harassment claims against him, Price has resigned, reports the Guardian. The allegations made against Price were some of the latest to rock Hollywood after movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment going back decades by dozens of women. Amazon has confirmed they have accepted Price’s resignation but would not comment further on the matter.MG