Security Cameras Have A Security Problem. This Startup Thinks It Has A Solution.

There are more than 35 million surveillance cameras installed across the United States, according to data from market research firm The Freedonia Group . But while those cameras are designed to reduce crime and give their owners peace of mind, some have turned out to be less than secure themselves.

Consider some recent examples: Cameras with security flaws were hacked as part of last year’s massive Mirai botnet, which hijacked connected devices for a widespread denial-of-service attack. And this year, video cameras from China-based Hikvision prompted a security warning from the Department of Homeland Security. The manufacturer had issued a security patch for the devices, but if it wasn’t installed, the cameras could be remotely compromised.

One startup, San Mateo-based Verkada, thinks it has a solution to some of these nightmare scenarios, with enterprise-level cameras and monitoring tools designed from the ground up–and with security and ease of use in mind. Verkada automatically encrypts video recordings to make them hard for hackers to steal, and it enables playback on devices like tablets and smartphones. Filip Kaliszan, the company’s CEO, says he’s seen many cases where cameras built for the fast-moving consumer market—like the popular ones from Alphabet’s Nest—could actually be more secure than some of those meant for businesses, schools, and other institutions.

“The technology that’s out there today is really outdated,” he says. “These solutions are built by guys who are used to building hardware.”

Older camera makers often trace their roots back to the days of videotape, when security meant making sure nobody unauthorized had physical access to surveillance system tapes and monitors, Kaliszan says. Verkada’s surveillance systems, which officially launched last month and are now used by about 50 customers, were designed more like other modern IT equipment.

That means footage is stored encrypted on the cameras themselves and on Verkada’s cloud servers, which let authorized users stream video to their own devices. Automatic encryption sets Verkada’s devices apart from competing alternatives, which often require complex configuration to enable encrypted data storage, according to the company.

If the cameras need security updates or other improvements, the company can automatically push them to devices in the field. Users have their own individual login credentials–complete with two-factor authentication–and access to the system is automatically recorded. That means system owners can know if their employees are looking at video images that don’t concern them, something that can be hard to track with older systems.