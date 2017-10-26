advertisement
Watch: Derek Jeter And Jeff Levick Of Player’s Tribune

[Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read


Baseball legend, and CEO of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter, talks with Jeff Levick, CEO of The Player’s Tribune, about finding professional fulfillment after the dream career.

