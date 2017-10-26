advertisement
Watch: Soccer Star Abby Wambach And Hannah Jones Of Nike On Challenging The Status Quo

[Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read


Soccer star and activist Abby Wambach joins Nike’s chief sustainability officer and VP of The Innovation Accelerator to talk about challenging the status quo. This conversation took place at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

