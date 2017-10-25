advertisement
Watch: Questlove and Kenzo’s Carol Lim On Collaborating Across Industries

[Photo: Celine Grouard]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Musician, author, and producer Questlove talks with the creative directors of Kenzo–Carol Lim and Humberto Leon–at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

