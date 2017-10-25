advertisement
Watch: Lena Waithe And Jonah Peretti On The Power Of Human Connection

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read


Jonah Peretti, the CEO and founder of Buzzfeed, talks with Lena Waithe, the Emmy-winning writer and actress from Master of None, about how they connect with audiences, what inspires their work, and how the entertainment business is changing–at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City.

[Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film]
