advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch: Ford’s CEO On Injecting Creativity Into A 114-Year-Old Company

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read


Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, talks with Bob Safian, the editor of Fast Company, about how he’s injecting creativity and innovation into a century-old company. Live from The Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City.

[Photo: Kelly Sullivan / Stringer / Getty Images]
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life