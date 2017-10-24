advertisement
Andy Cohen And Cecile Richards On Activism And Pop Culture

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

[Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]
Andy Cohen, the host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” and Cecile Richards, President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, discuss activism, pop culture, and why unapologetic boldness is the only way forward live on stage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

