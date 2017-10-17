The head of Facebook’s secretive “Building 8” is leaving the company

Regina Dugan–the former DARPA director who joined Facebook a little over a year ago to head up its secretive hardware unit, Building 8–just announced that she’s leaving the company. According to the Facebook post announcing her departure, Dugan will be “leading a new endeavor.”

One of Building 8’s alleged projects was a rumored smart speaker that would push Facebook content to users. There’s been no word about this project since details were first leaked earlier this year, and it’s unclear how Dugan’s departure will impact this and other Building 8 projects.

Dugan did not disclose what her new project will be. According to her statement, she’ll be staying with Facebook to make a more seamless transition as she exits.CGW