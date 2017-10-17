Nike Gets Hyped Up For NBA Season With LeBron And Kevin Durant

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Why we care: They may be championship rivals on the court, but LeBron and (Fast Company cover subject) Kevin Durant share that almighty bond of shoe sponsorship, so both feature in this adrenaline-infused ode to the start of the NBA’s regular season.

As Nike spots go, it’s pretty standard fare. Which is to say, it’s familiar, fun, and what fans expect from the Swoosh. The brand has often utilized the neighborhood kid/superstar pro juxtaposition (see 2014’s “Winner Stays” or 2015’s “Short a Guy“). Despite that, the approach still works. The pairing of that aspiration, combined with showing pros not as pampered millionaires but driven, hungry individuals, and a fun soundtrack with an old-school heart— thanks to the hearty dose of Chuck D in “No Blows to the Nose” by The Chronic—will get anyone as excited as they can be while staring down the barrel of an 82-game season.JB